During this time of the year with the celebration of our nation’s birthday, we can look back to how gardening played a large role in winning two wars. On the website “Gardening Know How” the term “victory garden” applies to a garden that was grown as long ago as one hundred years. Victory gardens were first planted during World War I with home gardeners in the United States, Britain, Canada, and Australia asked to use all available space to grow fresh vegetables and other food. The gardens were used along with rationing cards and stamps and helped to prevent food shortages. These gardens were used to feed troops and to relieve commercial crops for other uses. The slogan used during this time was, “Food Will Win the War.” These gardens boosted morale among citizens who felt that they were contributing to the success of the war from their homes.
An official Victory Garden Program was launched in 1941 during the time of World War II. The food grown by victory gardens during this time provided 40 per cent of the fruits and vegetables needed during this time. By 1944 forty million victory gardens were found in America. Victory gardens were grown in nearly every spare patch of land in private gardens, public lands, parks, playgrounds, rooftops, and churchyards. Window boxes and front-step containers were spots for citizens to grow their own food.
When World War II ended, the use of victory gardens ended also. The official program ended, but these gardens are still important in many ways. Gardeners consider this type of garden to be our everyday vegetable garden. Vegetable gardens stretch your food budget, provide healthy exercise for the gardener, produce chemical-free fruits and vegetables, and allow a way for people to be self-sufficient, often with enough produce left over to share or donate.
When anyone wants to begin their own vegetable/victory garden, they should remember to start small. When planting too much, the gardener can become discouraged. The victory garden project worked with gardeners using what land they had and the seeds and plants that they had available. A garden should begin with finding a location that has soil that will drain. Two other highly recommended things for the gardener to do are: locate which planting zone their garden will be in and to have their soil tested. Northeast Mississippi is located primarily in Zones 7 and 8 according to USDA planting chart. This chart can be found online or in many resource books. Your local extension office can help with soil testing.
The gardener simply follows the same steps for a victory garden as planting a vegetable garden. The steps of preparing the soil, planting seeds, watering, weeding, and controlling pests will result in a productive garden.
In the event of a national emergency, knowing how to grow one’s own food could be very necessary. Planting a victory or vegetable garden helps celebrate the past and prepare for the future.
Dr. Lisa Lucious is a certified Master Gardener from the Pontotoc Chapter.
