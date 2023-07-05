5 Mg Victory-garden.jpg

During this time of the year with the celebration of our nation’s birthday, we can look back to how gardening played a large role in winning two wars. On the website “Gardening Know How” the term “victory garden” applies to a garden that was grown as long ago as one hundred years. Victory gardens were first planted during World War I with home gardeners in the United States, Britain, Canada, and Australia asked to use all available space to grow fresh vegetables and other food. The gardens were used along with rationing cards and stamps and helped to prevent food shortages. These gardens were used to feed troops and to relieve commercial crops for other uses. The slogan used during this time was, “Food Will Win the War.” These gardens boosted morale among citizens who felt that they were contributing to the success of the war from their homes.

