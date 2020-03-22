Australia’s hugely popular football league suspended its season Sunday in what it called “the most serious threat to our game in 100 years” after the government imposed new travel restrictions to contain the coronavirus.
The move after just one match of the season, all played in empty stadiums over the weekend, was unprecedented for a sport that first established a league in 1896.
“To say this is the most serious threat to our game in 100 years is an understatement,” Australian Football League chief Gillon McLachlan said, with lucrative broadcast commitments at stake.
Australia’s various football leagues were among the few remaining pro sports playing anywhere on the globe, in the face of attempts to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
A dynamic game similar in some ways to rugby, Australian Rules is the country’s biggest spectator sport with 100,014 fans cramming the Melbourne Cricket Ground for its Grand Final last year.
But there will be no more action until at least May 31 after Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged against all “non-essential” domestic travel.
Australia had already sealed off its borders to non-residents, with more than 1,300 cases and seven deaths from COVID-19.
The AFL has 18 teams in five states, with the majority from Victoria.
Two other popular pro sports there, rugby league and soccer’s A-League, have continued to play without spectators.