Authorities: Boy, 15, shot and killed in Mississippi Delta May 24, 2023

CLARKSDALE — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead in the Mississippi Delta.Cornelius McGee Jr. was shot and killed Monday in Clarksdale, according to the city's police department.Police Chief Robbie Linley told news outlets the investigation was handed over to the MBI because of a conflict with someone in his agency. He would not provide further details.However, an MBI spokesperson said the shooting, at this point, was not considered to an officer-involved shooting."More information may be released when available. At this time, no further comment will be made," said Bailey C. Martin.Police have not said whether any arrests have been made.