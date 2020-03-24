ABERDEEEN – Vietnam War veterans will be honored, along with veterans of other wars and their families, March 29 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with a luncheon at American Legion Post 26. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 26 is sponsoring the event.
Vietnam War Veterans Day was declared a holiday in 2017, and it was first held in Aberdeen last year.
“We had a beautiful ceremony last year. This year, we’re going to have a Christmas tree with dog tags, and Vietnam War veterans can fill in their name, rank and years served. Eventually, it will be for all veterans and will be on permanent display in the lobby of the legion post,” said Auxiliary Unit 26 President Tricia Darty.
The March 29 spaghetti lunch will include desert and drinks. People may eat at the legion post or get their food to go. Veterans of any war are invited to bring their families.
There will be door prizes, and the winners must be present to receive their prizes. The winner of a $300 gift card to Gary’s Pawn and Gun will also be announced. Tickets for the raffle are available for $5 each or three for $10.