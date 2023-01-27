I rolled my extra shirts and shorts into cylinders, then arranged those vertically like a stockade inside the bottom of my pack. I placed a camping stove and several bottles of fuel carefully into the middle of that hollow column. This filled a third of the pack and formed one stage of packing. I went on to assemble two more such layers. Together they reminded me of sections of a NASA rocket booster, and not just because of their weight.
“I thought the point of backpacking was to learn what you can do without,” the Old Man said, “not see how much you can tote before you keel over.”
“Everything’s a trade-off,” I said. “You can suffer on the carrying side and have whatever it is to use along the way, or you can suffer on the deprivation side as you’re doing without it.”
The Old Man walked to the corner of the garage where I was working. He lifted my pack off the ground by one strap, grunted thoughtfully, then set it back down.
“I’d say you’re set to suffer on both ends and everywhere in between,” he said.
I didn’t appreciate the remark. I could carry anything anywhere and was not loath to demonstrate the fact.
“The pack is going to be heavy, even with just the bare necessities along,” I said. “I figure, if it’s heavy anyway, what’s a pound or two more for some comfort?”
“Your definition of ‘heavy’ is as variable as your definition of ‘comfort,’” the Old Man said. “‘Misery,’ I’d say, would be more like it.”
“I just don’t want to do without something I might turn out to want,” I said.
“Sounds like a good analogy for life,” the Old Man said. “Maybe that’s what backpacking is supposed to be teaching you about anyway. No matter how much you carry, you can’t take everything. If you figure out how little you actually need to be happy, it’s easier to see most things as unimportant extras — nice things to have, but nothing to be miserable about losing when they’re gone.
“You’ll also find, the most important things in life don’t fit into a backpack anyway.”