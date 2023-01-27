I rolled my extra shirts and shorts into cylinders, then arranged those vertically like a stockade inside the bottom of my pack. I placed a camping stove and several bottles of fuel carefully into the middle of that hollow column. This filled a third of the pack and formed one stage of packing. I went on to assemble two more such layers. Together they reminded me of sections of a NASA rocket booster, and not just because of their weight.

Newsletters

Recommended for you