When most people think about disaster striking in the outdoors, they think of the most dramatic events imaginable. From rampaging bears to wayward bolts of lightning, the Hollywood outcomes usually pictured are also those that almost never happen. The disasters that actually strike close to home are both much more mundane and more common.
Since states implemented mandatory hunter education decades ago, instances of accidental shooting have declined dramatically. Today, falls from treestands and creeping hypothermia are the two woes much more likely to claim an outdoors enthusiast than a bear, a shark or anything else that could be brought to mind.
Both of these outcomes are entirely preventable, so easily so, in fact, far too many fail to consider them at all.
When he hit the ground at the base of the tree, Jon Cunningham broke 12 ribs and many other bones, injured countless internal organs, lost the use of his left hand and, ultimately, lost his career. Still, he counts himself lucky.
Through the years as an Oklahoma game warden, Cunningham had certainly seen enough to know what could happen in a treestand-related fall, yet it took falling himself to realize the ultimate truth.
“It can happen to anybody,” he said. “It happened to me.”
He doesn’t remember the fall, but recalls waking up on the ground in extreme pain, pulling his cell phone out of his pocket, noticing the time was an hour later than he remembered it being, then dialing for help.
“I called my son and said, ‘I’m hurt really bad,’” Cunningham says. Rescuers loaded him onto the rack of a 4-wheeler and transported him through the woods on a ride he terms “the most painful thing in my life” to the nearest place a helicopter could land. Six years later, the injuries still plague him.
“I lost the use of my left hand, so the doctors won’t release me to go back to work,” he said. “I have to retire, though I’m lucky to get to retire. It cost me my career, but it could have cost me my life.”
Mind the gap
“It turns out that 86 percent of all treestand falls happen in transition,” says Jay Everett, with Hunter Safety System. “Investigations find that, in 82 percent of treestand falls, the hunters were wearing a harness at the time, just one that wasn’t connected to the tree when they fell.”
Jody North, from eastern Kentucky, suffered some of the worst luck any hunter could have on afternoon a few years back, but he counts that day as his most fortunate on Earth.
Moving a tall ladder stand to a new spot, he was without his safety gear when he climbed up and began working to secure the ladder to the tree.
The stand slipped off the tree and North rode it sideways more than 20 feet to the ground. Fractures to ribs, vertebrae and his pelvis, along with a collapsed lung, were the result. He was lucky to still be alive, lucky to survive the 45-minute wait for ambulance and helicopter, lucky to walk again soon after.
“I only did it once,” he said of climbing without safety gear, “and I’ll never do it again. It’s a miracle I’m here at all.”
Gear to secure hunters once they’re in the stand, along with gear designed to keep them safe throughout the transit to and from, has come a long way in the past few years. Called a lifeline, the best of these products consists of a main line that’s attached above the stand. The line hangs alongside the tree and is tied off at bottom and top. Sliding along this main line is a Prusik knot with a carabiner that clips into the top strap of the hunter’s safety vest.
Hunter Safety System sells the lifeline for lock-on-style treestand users for about $39. A model designed to keep climbing stand users safe runs about $20.
Although hypothermia is something we normally associate with blizzards and deep snow banks, it can strike any time the weather is cool enough to drop our core body temperature below 95 degrees, so dressing in layers and paying attention to the weather is necessary, even in Mississippi’s warm climate.
Hypothermia can occur in any of the four seasons, and it can come on gradually as well as rapidly. It’s certainly not specific to cold weather.
The condition is divided into a series of stages. Mild hypothermia, when body core temperatures are between 95 and 90 degrees, is accompanied by shivering and drowsiness.
Running hot, cold
Treatment for mild hypothermia is generally mild itself. Dry clothes, a blanket or sleeping bag and a fire should be sufficient. Past this point though, things become much more serious in a hurry.
In the moderate form, with the core falling between 89 and 83 degrees, hypothermia victims can appear to be intoxicated. They often exhibit delirium, slowed reflexes and altered judgment. By now shivering may have stopped and the victim is in serious trouble.
Left untreated, core temperatures can fall below 82 degrees, wherein the condition becomes severe and consequences like coma and cardiac arrest become real possibilities.
Victims who’ve proceeded into the moderate or severe phases should be aggressively treated, given warm, non-alcoholic liquids to drink, piled with blankets, warmed by other bodies and delivered to a medical facility as soon as possible.