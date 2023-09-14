Bailey leads New Albany girls to win in golf By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Sep 14, 2023 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Bailey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SALTILLO - Adeline Bailey turned in the low score on August 11 at Natchez Trace Golf Club to earn medalist honors plus help New Albany girls win first over Lafayette and Saltillo. New Albany and Lafayette both had scores of 89, but the Lady Bulldogs were given first for the event with Lafayette second while Saltillo was third. Bailey shot a 40 to pace the Lady Bulldogs which was two shots better than Lafayette's Ada Everett and Indiana Sistrunk of Saltillo's 42. Zoie White came in fifth for the Lady Bulldogs with her round of 49 and Katie Dallas was sixth with a 52. Laura Preston Ranager shot a 54 to place eighth for New Albany.Bulldogs take third on MondayRipley boys continued their winning ways as the Tigers ran away from the field and finished first with 143 points. Saltillo was second at 164 while New Albany was third at 180 and Lafayette was fourth at 195.Ripley finished one-two in the competition as Jake Moffitt shot a 31 for medalist and Craig Bullock was a close second at 33. Saltillo's Everett Dabbs was third at 36.Nick Little had the best round for New Albany with his 40 to place him seventh among the field. Teammate Hunter Henson was eighth with a 43. Other scores for the Bulldogs included Drew Freeman at 48, Cole Dean shot a 49, Max Bullock finished with a 50 as they placed 16th, 17th and 18th. Grayson Tate had a round of 63. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists dennis.clayton@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Clayton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Weather Currently in Tupelo 75°F Sunny 75°F / 65°F 12 PM 76°F 1 PM 78°F 2 PM 78°F 3 PM 79°F 4 PM 81°F Trending Now Sippi's Bar and Grill to open in October in former Pizza vs. Tacos Mississippi Public Employee Retirement System leaders will ask the Legislature for a cash infusion during the 2024 session. ICC whistleblower case settled ahead of trial CRIME REPORTS: Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 Leah Mitchell hired as new chamber/Main Street director, Beth Grisham promoted to special events coordinator Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters © Copyright 2023 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal 1242 S Green St, Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.