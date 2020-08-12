BALDWYN - The Alley Cat Gallery recently named the winners of the high school student art competition which was held this past March.
Due to Covid-19, the judging of the competition was delayed as well as the awards ceremony. Local judges viewed the art in June and the Gallery announced its winners. They are as follows:
• George Wardlaw Memorial First Place: Meg Howell "Liz on the Slopes"
• 2nd Place: Eden Parker "Arches"
• 3rd Place (tie): James Dukes "Summertime," Travis Davis "Quadro Force"
• Honorable Mention (tie): Madison Garrett "Cole and Cade," Jonathan Harper "Hands of Grace"
“With the wonderful support of the students, art teachers and parents, The Alley Cat Gallery was able to conclude its first student art competition despite a small interruption with the pandemic. We are so grateful for those involved,” said Daphne Taylor, gallery manager.
The judges for the competition were gallery artists Rebecca Browning from New Albany and Oneta Cole from Booneville and Baldwyn merchant owner Katelyn Coker.
The Alley Cat Gallery is located at 103 East Main Street in Baldwyn. The Gallery is open Fridays noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop online at https://www.alleycatonline.com/