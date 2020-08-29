BALDWYN BEARCATS
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-1A
2019 record: 8-5, 6-1 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Coach: Michael Gray (12th season)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Maddux Richey, QB, Sr.
• Completed 64.1% of passes for 2,622 yards, 30 TDs, 8 INTs.
Joseph Harper, OL/LB, Sr.
• Recorded team-high 117 tackles, including 10 tackles-for-loss.
Cameron Mitchell, OL/DL, Jr.
• Recorded 63 tackles, 6 tackles-for-loss.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Head coach Michael Gray is 87-57 in 11 seasons at Baldwyn. He has guided the Bearcats to the playoffs every year.
OFFENSE
QB Maddux Richey (Sr.) put up big numbers last season, but he’s having to break in a largely new receiving corps. Jacolby Williams, Gabe Richardson and Timothy Scales accounted for 95% of Richey’s 2,622 passing yards last fall, and they’re all gone.
Hunter Franks (Jr.) and Caden Stewart (So.) do have some experience as slot receivers. On the outside, Baldwyn will look to Blake McGaughy (Sr.) and Pete Gouine (Sr.), who is back from ACL surgery.
There are holes at running back, too. Kylan Billips (Sr.), Jojo Christian (Jr.) and Braylon Pippin (So.) will all get carries.
The Bearcats should be strong on the offensive line, where all five starters return, including center Joseph Harper (Sr.). Adam Floyd (So.), who missed last season with an ACL injury, will also be in the rotation.
DEFENSE
Baldwyn returns six starters on this side of the ball, including Billips and Harper at inside linebacker. Harper led the team in tackles last season.
Cameron Mitchell (Jr.), Rodney Stewart (So.) and Preston Ward (Jr.) – all starting offensive linemen – will start on the D-line.
Williams and Richardson will be missed in the secondary as well. McGaughy will likely start at cornerback, and Jamaury Marshall (So.) will contribute after missing last season with a leg injury.
Franks and Caden Stewart both have experience at safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Wade Barron (Jr.) returns at kicker, while Gouine will again handle punting duties.
Christian, Marshall and Caden Stewart will lead the return game.
X-FACTOR
With so many skill players gone, Richey will have more responsibility on his shoulders to make the passing game as effective as it was last year.
COACH SPEAK
“That’s huge having all five of those (offensive linemen) and an experienced quarterback coming back. I hope that’ll ease some of the inexperience, early anyway.” – Michael Gray
Brad Locke