Baldwyn Bearcats
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-1A
2018 record: 3-8, 3-2 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Michael Gray (11th season)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Kevrick Richey, RB/LB, Sr.
• Rushed for team-high 253 yards and scored 3 TDs; added 42 tackles, pair of sacks.
Jacolby Williams, WR, DB, Sr.
• Led team in catches (24), receiving yardage (433) and receiving TDs (5); made 48 tackles and an INT.
Joseph Harper, OL/DL, Jr.
• Two-way lineman is team's most productive tackler returning, after recording 69. Also had a sack, an INT and a blocked field goal.
COACHING ‘EM UP
One of Michael Gray's former players, Parrish Huddleston, departed, and he was replaced by another former player under Gray in Nathan Watson, who graduated in 2014.
OFFENSE
Returning quarterback Maddux Richey (Jr.) threw a touchdown in each of the final four games of last season, totaling seven of his nine for the year during that stretch.
The return of Kevrick Richey (Sr.) and Jacolby Williams (Sr.) – who combined for eight offensive TDs in 2018 – at the skill spots should provide some flare.
In 2018, the Bearcats averaged less than 100 yards per game both through the air and on the ground. Returning experience and bulk along the line, in combination with a schedule that features fewer high-classification opponents, should pave the way for an improvement in those areas.
DEFENSE
Kevrick Richey, Martin and Williams will all be counted on to make plays behind the line.
The strength of this side of the ball, however, will certainly be the girth up front. Joseph Harper (Jr.), along with Cameron Mitchell (So.), could spell a nasty D-line that the Bearcats have been known for in recent years.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Returning placekicker Albert Quintilla (Jr.) was 17 of 18 on PATs and nailed his lone field goal attempt in 2018. Martin dropped eight punts inside the 20-yard-line last season, and he should lead an athletic group of return options.
X-FACTOR
In 2018, the Bearcats turned the ball over 21 times, compared to 17 takeaways. Baldwyn could become one of 1A's lead contenders if they turn turnovers into an advantage.
COACH SPEAK
"Our kids see the record from last season, three wins, and that's what is pushing them to get back to being Baldwyn this fall." – Michael Gray