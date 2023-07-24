Batesville claims 2023 American Legion State Tournament Jul 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Batesville Pirates defeated the Brandon Black Sox to win the 2023 American Legion State Tournament at Roy Cresap Field on the campus of Itawamba Community College in Fulton on Monday.The Pirates ended the Tupelo 49ers, which represents American Legion Post #49, run at the tournament in the semifinals on Sunday. The loss ended the 49ers' 2023 campaign.See scores from the tournament and look for our coverage of the 49ers' game against Batesville on Sunday inside on page 2B. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Armed Forces Crime Recommended for you Weather Currently in Tupelo 85°F Sunny 92°F / 66°F 8 PM 83°F 9 PM 81°F 10 PM 79°F 11 PM 77°F 12 AM 75°F Trending Now ANALYSIS: Gov. Tate Reeves is hyper-focused on trans issues, but what’s the real impact on Mississippi? Barely surviving in the Magnolia State: financial gap exposes Mississippi workers' struggle to make ends meet ANALYSIS: Chris McDaniel, Lynn Fitch show that Mississippi might as well not have campaign finance laws Brown stages “fact-finding” committee hearing in Holly Springs as PSC election nears MCSO makes separate arrests Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters © Copyright 2023 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal 1242 S Green St, Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.