Baylor’s season opener against Houston, scheduled less than a week ago, was one of two Bowl Subdivision games postponed on Friday – the day before they were supposed to play.
Florida Atlantic’s opener against Georgia Southern was postponed earlier in the day, following the results of FAU’s COVID-19 testing on Thursday.
The postponements illustrate the uncertainty surrounding college sports.
Sixteen FBS games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 issues since Aug. 26.
In putting off its opener, Baylor said it was unable to meet COVID-19 roster thresholds set by the Big 12.
The school did not provide specifics on the players or positions affected by the coronavirus or the number of players who were quarantined due to contact tracing. On Monday, it said it had six active cases across its athletic programs and that 23 total cases were being monitored.
Baylor is scheduled to open its Big 12 season next weekend against Kansas State. The Big 12 said that game is still on for now.
The Big 12 said a minimum 53-player roster is necessary to play a game, and must include at least seven offensive linemen, four defensive linemen and one quarterback.
On Friday, the Southeastern Conference released similar thresholds with one key difference. The SEC said it would only count scholarship players among those minimums. The Big 12’s minimums include walk-ons.
“We’re heartbroken from this postponement,” said Dave Aranda, the former LSU defensive coordinator still waiting to make his debut as Baylor’s coach. “While we’ve been eager to play football this fall, we have all made a commitment to only do so with the highest level of safety and care for our student-athletes.”
The game between Baylor and Houston was scheduled only a week ago after the former Southwest Conference rivals both had their original openers put off because of the virus.
Baylor was supposed to play last Saturday against Louisiana Tech, which had widespread COVID-19 positive tests.
Houston was originally scheduled to play Friday against Memphis, but the American Athletic Conference postponed that game last weekend after the Tigers had numerous players test positive.
Houston has now had four games postponed or canceled. The Cougars are scheduled to play North Texas next week.