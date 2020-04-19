PONTOTOC • The old building behind Terry Bean’s home on the southern edge of the city has had many uses over the years.
“I haven’t been out here in a while,” said Bean, walking toward the weathered 14-foot-by-12-foot structure. “Back in the day, it was a pool hall. We’d come out here to shoot some pool.”
After Bean opens the door and walks in, it’s obvious the pool table is gone. All four inside walls are covered with photographs, newspaper clippings, album covers, posters, trading cards and memorabilia. Videocassette tapes and compact discs sit on tables. An open box filled with harmonicas rests on the floor on end while a set of drums, a cigar box guitar and an electric guitar can be found on the other.
The building is now Bean’s museum – a tribute to the blues and baseball.
The Pontotoc native, 59, is an internationally recognized blues musician known as Terry “Harmonica” Bean. A multi-tasking performer who can sing, play the guitar, blow the harmonica and stomp his feet as percussion on every song, Bean has traveled the world singing the Hill Country blues that originated in north central and east Mississippi.
Bean, however, is also known in his home region and state for his past exploits on the baseball diamond. An ambidextrous pitcher who could strike you out with either arm, Bean starred on the high school, American Legion and semipro levels.
His determination to succeed, Bean said, laid the foundation for his future in music.
“People ask me, ‘Terry, how did you get the ability to play the music like you’ve done,’” said Bean. “I used the same pattern I used for baseball to play this music. The same thing. I already had the music in me because of my parents. But did they teach me how to do this? No. I taught myself. I grew up watching them do it. My relatives and their friends, there were plenty of players around here.”
Playing ball
Bean grew up around music, learning how to play the guitar and the harmonica at a young age. His father, Eddie Bean, played the blues and hosted music gatherings on “Bean Hill” where Terry grew up and continues to live. However, Bean quit the music in his early teens to focus on baseball.
“That’s where it all started for me, all that ball playing,” Bean said. “Man, I was something.”
Inspired by two of his favorite athletes, boxer Muhammad Ali and baseball player Pete Rose, Bean developed a swagger that he carried onto the ball field.
“Man, I loved Pete Rose for the way he played ball. A lot of people didn’t like him because he was so cocky. But I learned from that guy there,” said Bean, pointing to a poster of Ali, “that everybody’s good at something. I don’t care what they’re doing, they’re going to be a little cocky at it.”
Bean was a dominating all-state pitcher for Pontotoc High, which won the 1980 Class A state championship his senior year. He also was a standout for Pontotoc’s American Legion baseball squad.
Major League Baseball scouts were interested in Bean, but lingering injuries from a motorcycle accident near the end of his senior season hurt his pro chances. He played for Northwest Mississippi Junior (now Community) College in Senatobia and then semi-pro ball in the area.
Bean, who played first base when he wasn’t pitching, said he didn’t want to be a one-dimensional player.
“I pitched for 20 years around here. I tell you what, it was hell beating me if I was pitching,” he said. “But not only was I a pitcher, I could hit the ball. I could run. I could field. If you took the bat out of my hands, it bothered me. Swinging that bat was part of my pitching. If you threw the ball anywhere close to the plate, I was going to be swinging and the ball was going somewhere.”
The blues
Bean rediscoverd his passion for the blues after attending the 1988 Delta Blues Festival in Greenville. He went to see Robert Junior Lockwood, who had played with one of Bean’s musical influences, Little Walter.
Bean, who was working in a furniture factory at the time, decided to pursue his musical dream in the Mississippi Delta.
“I had to get out and let people watch me, see me,” he said. “I played on the street corners for, like, six or seven years in Greenville, Clarksdale, Helena, Arkansas – stuff like that. Not here in Pontotoc, because there was no blues thing in this area. I had to go where it was happening.”
In 2001, Bean released his first album, “Here I Am Baby,” and has cut six more albums since. The recordings put Bean on the touring circuit from juke joints in the state to festivals and concert halls in Europe.
Like his baseball talents, Bean embraced his musical versatility. He wears a harmonica neck holder so he can play the harmonica and the guitar simultaneously.
“I mostly play in the Delta, up north somewhere or out of the country,” Bean said, adding that he toured earlier this year in Australia. “I tell the people at these shows, ‘You don’t have to play the blues to have the blues.’ Everybody’s got the blues. Everything that has lived has got the blues. ... The blues is a serious kind of music. There’s a lot of secrets, a lot of messages in them.”
Bean was honored in 2014 as an inductee into the Mississippi Blues Hall of Fame and is recognized with other blues, country and rock performers from Pontotoc County on a Mississippi Blues Trail marker. He has been featured in two documentary movies and a TV series about the blues.
Bean’s museum also serves as a site for blues history. He shares how the blues evolved over time, how he was influenced by harmonica greats Little Walter and the first Sonny Boy Williamson, and the impact made by Mississippi talent – especially Muddy Waters from Issaquena County and Howlin’ Wolf from Clay County, who took it to Chicago.
“In the beginning, there were only two kinds of blues – Mississippi Delta and Hill Country,” he said. “The Mississippi Delta had the laid-back stuff while the Hill Country people had that drive. ... When the blues got to Chicago, Muddy Waters had combined Delta blues and the Hill Country blues together. The Chicago blues, it ain’t nothing but Mississippi blues with a different name.”
Pandemic effect
When he performs, Bean does his own booking. He has no agent, and he prefers it this way.
“I’m my own man,” he said. “My grandmama said, ‘It’s all right to be out there doing this stuff, but don’t let them put you in shackles.’ A lot of musicians sign that paper, but they’re unhappy. If I don’t want to do something, I don’t have to do it.”
But like all musicians who perform to make a living, Bean has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said scheduled performances in Ghana and Spain have been canceled. He was also on the lineup of a May harmonica festival in Marshall County, but it has been scaled back to an online event.
Times like this, Bean said, can make one feel blue. As he sat in his museum, Bean pondered what the future holds for himself and others.
“Everything is shut down for us musicians, people like myself,” he said. “It’s kinda tough now because I don’t know what’s going to happen. I think everything will kick back off, but it’s going to take this year and maybe next year.”
Ever since he left the factory job in 2008, Bean has kept himself busy in between music gigs. He’s earned extra income doing landscaping, carpentry and auto repair work. Being able to perform so many tasks, and do them well, has been a part of Bean’s personal philosophy.
“That’s what my daddy taught me,” he said. “Do all that you can and that way you will be able to make it, but I’d rather be playing the music.”