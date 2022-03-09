Spring turkey season is a time alive with the sound of the world waking up. The sound of silence, though, is the one most important for those stepping out in the big birds’ pursuit. The combination of needing to move and having to be quiet is part of what stokes the passion of so many avid hunters.
Silence is an art, and Bob Walker, of Livingston, Ala., is a master.
Walker brings more than 40 years of active turkey hunting experience to his role as a turkey hunting guide for Bent Creek Lodge, near Jachin, Ala., where the practice of his art becomes productive stealth redefined. Bent Creek Lodge controls thousands of acres for turkey hunting, but the operation subdivides the land into territories and assigns one to each turkey guide for the duration of the season. Each winds up with roughly 2,000 acres to call their own.
That may sound like a grand and ample territory but, when you consider taking clients of every conceivable skill level onto that ground morning and afternoon 40 days in a row, the urgency of leaving as many turkeys un-spooked as possible becomes clear.
Walker’s approach involves locating, setting up and calling, but minimizes wasted effort and motion and the noise that goes along with both.
No wasted motion
“I generally won’t set up on a turkey until after he flies down and gives me some idea which way he’s going to go,” Walker says, defying the standard convention of moving in the dark through the woods to set up as close as possible to a turkey gobbling from the roost. His strategy puts a real premium on woodsmanship and foreknowledge of the ground.
For a hunter who doesn’t know what the next ridge or bottom contains, getting close to the gobbler before flydown may be as close as he gets all day. For a hunter who can picture the ground a turkey is covering, the post-flydown strategy saves a hasty, wasted move, expedites what would have been the morning’s second setup and puts the hunter in a much better position from which to close the deal.
Walker’s stealth then extends to the hunters’ transit from location to setup. Most turkey hunters carry a set of garden clippers to trim around their eventual setup and to acquire small limbs for cover once there. Walker moves from point A to B with clippers in hand, choosing the quietest path at all times, swiftly trimming briars and small limbs along the way to aid the process, never cracking the first limb or stepping on the first stick if at all possible.
Leave only footprints
“Unless we fire a shot, I want to leave without the turkeys ever knowing I was there,” Walker said. “If we hear one and don’t get him to come to us, if we call one in that hangs up out of range, if we call one in that walks by at a bad angle and doesn’t give us a shot, no matter what, I don’t want them to know I was there. No matter how close the encounter was, they’re never to know it even happened.”
Lessons from a master like Walker are a good refresher for anyone taking a young student of their own along this season. The best teachers remember what it was to be small and to see things from a child’s point of view. All of the critical subject matter is best introduced at home in the living room or in the back yard, anywhere but in the turkey woods with the game underway.
Turkey shotguns, even youth models, don’t generally fit young shooters exactly, so enough handling practice to allow them to be comfortable enough and familiar is critical. Seated on the ground with your back to a tree, or on the floor with your back to a wall, have the young hunter sit in your lap or just in front of it so you can help maneuver the gun.
Easier is better
Monopods are good to help steady the gun and shooting sticks are better if less maneuverable, but the ideal solution for this is a rest like the Caldwell Dead Shot, which is a tripod topped with a bench-style cradle that holds the gun fore and aft. Once set up, this sort of rest will keep the gun safely in the ready position and still without the mentor or the child having to support it.
Whatever rest you use, work on getting into position and, with the gun unloaded needless to say, have the child practice aiming at things that are about two feet above ground level, about where a turkey’s head would be. You may want to take charge of turning the safety on and off, but work at this with them until they understand how to use their hands to turn the gun and where to keep their trigger finger until they’re ready to shoot. During all of these practices, show them how to move slower than slow. Cover the difference between quiet and turkey quiet. Talk about moving their eyes without moving their head and the necessity of full camo.
Say, can they see?
Using a photo of a gobbler, show the youngster exactly where they should aim. Help them understand how a shotgun pattern spreads and explain why the spot where the turkey’s wattle meets the feathers is the ideal target. This is also the time to make sure they understand how to see the difference between a gobbler and a hen. Pointing out a longbeard in a greenfield from a shooting house during deer season is one thing, making sure they know which one you mean when a mixed flock of hens, jakes and longbeards mingle by in the spring woods is quite another.
Make sure you’re clear on the point of sportsmanship covered in the idea that, if they can’t see a beard, they can’t shoot the bird. Help them understand that, when it comes time to shoot, they are in control and responsible.