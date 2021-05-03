The Blue Mountain College Archery Team was proud to announce that Aleigha McDonald of Belmont High School will be added to next season’s roster. McDonald owns a high score of 282 and has earned a team award for Most Consistent Archer. McDonald was a member of Belmont’s inaugural archery team in 2016 and has helped Belmont take titles such as state champions, and north half champions. In 2019, McDonald placed in the top five female archers at the State Games of Mississippi. Upon meeting McDonald and seeing her shoot this season, Coach Trey Humphreys was excited to find out that she was interested in pursuing her education at Blue Mountain College. Belmont High School’s archery coach Kenny Holcomb had this to say about McDonald, “It has been an honor to coach Aleigha; an exemplary young lady, expecting excellence from herself in everything she does, whether on the archery field or in the classroom. I expect great things from Aleigha as she goes forward in life.” After signing the four-year scholarship to shoot archery for Blue Mountain College, McDonald added, “I have always had a passion for archery since I was very young. When I found out BMC has all the fields I wish to study plus archery, I knew this was my dream school. Even while touring the school, I knew this was the place for me by how the atmosphere at BMC is not like any other. I am really thankful to Belmont High School for starting an archery team, and my coach, Kenny Holcomb, for teaching me and giving life lessons throughout my time here. I will miss my teammates and my coaches, but I am excited to start my new journey with the archery team at BMC!”
Belmont High School student signs with BMC Archery
