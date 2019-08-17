Belmont Cardinals
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-3A
2018 record: 6-6, 3-2 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Coach: Jason Coker (5th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Hunter Borgstrom, LB, Sr.
• Team’s top returning tackler with 104 stops.
Garrett Rooker, QB, Jr.
• Passed for 855 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs.
Ben Lofton, RB/S, Jr.
• Speedy back rushed for 408 yards; made 2 INTs on defense.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Jason Coker’s entire coaching staff returns: Kevin Deaton, Jon Harrison, Mike Hill, Barry Hughes and Andy Strickland.
OFFENSE
Parker Bolton, who rushed for 1,276 yards last year, was lost to graduation. Stepping into his shoes is Ben Lofton (Jr.), who got about five carries a game in Belmont’s Wing-T attack. He’ll have plenty of help thanks to a deep rotation.
QB Garrett Rooker (Jr.) completed half his pass attempts last season and might be called on to throw a little more this fall.
The Cardinals will use a lot of two-tight end sets featuring Jay Mayhan (So.) and Luke Smith (Sr), both of whom are big and can block.
Four starters return on the line: Axel Cortez (Sr.), Miguel Merino (Jr.), Jarrett Rogers (Jr.) and Lane Young (Sr.).
DEFENSE
The Cardinals have only four starters back on this side of the ball.
But they are solid up front with returnees Cortez and Mason Thompson (Sr.), who made 46 tackles last season. Braden Cedegren (Jr.) will play a big role, too.
Hunter Borgstrom (Sr.) is the lone returning starter at linebacker. His 77 solo tackles last year led the team.
Lofton is the only returning starter in the secondary, although Miles Cox (So.), River Ford (So.) and Derrick Hacker (Jr.) have experience.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Rooker will handle most of the kicking and punting. Entering camp, there was an open competition for return duties.
X-FACTOR
With Amory and Nettleton added to an already tough division, Belmont’s young players will need to grow up fast.
COACH SPEAK
“There’s no way to coach experience, so we’ll just have to throw them in the fire and try to put them in as many game situations as we can in practice and try to prepare them.” – Jason Coker