Belmont Cardinals
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-3A
2019 record: 2-9, 1-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Jason Coker (6th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Garrett Rooker, QB, Sr.
• Passed for 351 yards, 3 TDs; rushed for 219 yards, 2 TDs.
Derrick Hacker, RB, Sr.
• Rushed for 324 yards, 1 TD in Wing-T attack; averaged 6.6 yards per carry.
Jay Mahan, TE/LB, Jr.
• Recorded 4 catches for 74 yards, 1 TD; had 32 tackles on defense.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Assistant coaches Mike Hill and Jon Harrison are no longer on staff. P.J. Cleveland joins the team as the defensive backs and quarterback coach.
OFFENSE
Garrett Rooker (Sr.) returns for his third year leading the team. He brings experience passing in and running the Wing-T offense. Every player who had a carry last season returns in the backfield this year, and there is no dominant back.
Miguel Merino (Sr.) and Jarett Rogers (Sr.) are the only two offensive linemen returning. When Rooker goes to throw the ball, Jay Mahan (Jr.) is the primary tight end. Alec Hogan (Sr.) will also catch passes as a split end.
DEFENSE
Merino will also line up on this side of the ball, and Braden Cedergren (Sr.) will line up at nose guard. The team's leading tackler returns in River Ford (Jr.) at middle linebacker. He had 102 tackles last season.
Myles Cox (Jr.) will also play inside backer while Rogers and Mahan are set to play outside linebacker. Brian Williams (So.) and Kade Rhodes (Jr.) will line up at safety, while Hogan and Garrett Lynch (Jr.) have experience as a cornerback.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Rooker and Ford are both kickers and punters and will both see time this season. Hacker and Eli Reno (Jr.) will both return kicks.
X-FACTOR
Only two linemen return from last season, so Belmont will have to fill in those spots before Division 1-3A play, which features tough opponents Booneville, Amory, Nettleton and Kossuth.
COACH SPEAK
“I feel good about this team. They’re a joy to be around and they’re easy to coach. They work hard and we don’t have any trouble on the team, so that’s a blessing.” – Jason Coker
Dalton Middleton