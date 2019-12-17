ANDERSON, S.C. • James “Radio” Kennedy, s a fixture on the sidelines of a South Carolina high school’s football games for decades and whose life inspired a Hollywood movie, has died at age 73.
Kennedy’s death was announced Sunday on the T.J. Hannah High School website.
A memorial service for Kennedy is scheduled on Saturday at the Civic Center of Anderson.
Kennedy, who had developmental disabilities, became famous for his love of the T.L. Hanna football team and his regular appearance at games since the 1960s.
“He was just a fine, fine man,” former Yellow Jackets football coach Harold Jones told the Anderson Independent Mail. “We all loved him. We will miss him incredibly.”
The 2003 film “Radio,” starring Cuba Gooding Jr. in the title role, focused on Kennedy’s relationship with Jones, portrayed by Ed Harris.
Kennedy got the nickname “Radio” because he always carried a transistor radio, according to Carolyn Dawkins. She worked in a department store in the early 1970s when Kennedy would come by several times a week to talk high school sports with the store manager.
“Radio was the heart and soul of T.L. Hanna for over 50 years, and the impact he made in our community can’t be overstated,” Kyle Newton, a school spokesman said in a statement. “He will be missed, but his legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched.”