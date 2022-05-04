Pictured from left, Gabe McElwain, Madi Kate Vuncannon and Mylie Downs. The Walnut trio combined to bring home four gold medals and one silver medal from Friday's MHSAA Class 2A State Championship Track and Field Meet in Pearl.
Pictured from left, Gabe McElwain, Madi Kate Vuncannon and Mylie Downs. The Walnut trio combined to bring home four gold medals and one silver medal from Friday's MHSAA Class 2A State Championship Track and Field Meet in Pearl.
PEARL • A total of 13 medals have made their way back to Benton and Tippah counties after last weekend’s MHSAA State Championship Track and Field Meets in Pearl.
The weekend began on Friday with Class 2A hitting the track first.
Walnut’s Gabe McElwain dominated his two events, coasting to easy first place finishes in the 1,600-meter and the 3,200-meter races. Likewise on the girls side, Madi Kate Vuncannon matched her male counterpart with gold medals in the 1,600M and the 3,200M. Seventh grader Mylie Downs followed Vuncannon with a second place finish in the 3,200M for Walnut.
On Saturday, Falkner’s Chandler Ray kept the gold flowing back to North Tippah with his win in the Class 1A 3,200M, while also grabbing silver in the 1,600M, just less than five seconds slower than Tupelo Christian’s Bound Simmons.
Ashland’s Morgan Crutcher finished second in the 1A girls 200M with a time of 27.76. Simmons’ Aaliyah Esco edged her out with a time of 27.17.
Twin sister, Megan Crutcher, also came home with some hardware, taking silver in the 100M Hurdles – just .04 behind winner TCPS’ Dailee Frans (18.12).
In the field events, Hickory Flat shined with some strong jumps. Senior Alex Tatum took gold in the 1A boys High Jump with a personal-best 6-02. Junior teammate Logan King also achieved a personal-best jump of 6-00 to take silver.
Morgan Green won silver in the 1A girls Long Jump, while grabbing bronze in the Triple Jump.