BENTON COUNTY • Autopsies are being performed today on the two bodies that were found in Benton County on New Year's Day.
Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby said Friday, Jan. 3 that he expected to have the results no later than Monday and hoped they would be able to identify the bodies at that time.
The body of a male and a female were found on Wednesday, Jan. 1 by some 20-year-olds riding four-wheelers in an area off Hebron Church Road, according to Goolsby. He said he was unsure how long the bodies had been there but he suspected a few weeks at least.
The investigation is an ongoing, joint effort between the Benton County Sheriff's Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.