ASHLAND • The Benton County School Board officially appointed Dr. LaKimberly Gallager-Hobson as the new Superintendent of Education for Benton County Schools on Friday, Dec. 20.
Hobson takes the place of retiring Superintendent Steve Bostick. Bostick was elected superintendent in 2015 becoming the last elected superintendent in Benton County. A bill was passed in 2016 requiring all Mississippi school superintendents to be appointed rather than elected.
Hobson is currently Assistant Superintendent in Benton County. Prior to that she served as curriculum coordinator for the district and principal at Ashland High School.
Bostick’s last day with the school system will be Dec. 31. Hobson will take over on Jan. 1, 2020.