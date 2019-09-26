LAMAR • At Arella Farm in Lamar, each of their 13 alpacas are different. They have Marcus, the gentle giant, and Believe, the drama queen, as well as Happy Red Rider and Handsome Knightfall. Each one adds a unique personality to the herd and this weekend the public has a chance to meet these interesting animals during National Alpaca Farm Days.
On Saturday, Sept 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29, Arella Farm will open its doors for two fun-filled days for the entire family at the farm.
“We started the farm just two years ago,” said Sandie and H. Stacy Forbess, owners of Arella Farm LLC. “Though we still consider ourselves a small alpaca farm, we felt that opening our doors to the public for National Alpaca Farm Days could offer visitors a glimpse of what it takes to begin an alpaca farm of their own as well as the opportunity to grow with us.”
Visitors will be able to experience the alpacas up close, feel the alpaca fleece, tour the farm, view live fiber spinning demonstrations, and learn about raising and breeding alpacas. There will be creative craft areas for the children and local artisans will be set up selling a variety of handcrafted items. The alpaca store, with its selection of alpaca wool clothing, stuffed animals and other items, will also be open.
At 10 a.m. on Saturday, visitors can participate in alpaca yoga. Guests will be able to practice their downward facing dog, plank and warrior poses in a field with the soft, fluffy alpacas.
There will also be live music both days. On Saturday, The Becomers, dubbed the youngest professional band in Memphis, will be performing and on Sunday Jesus Name Community Church's worship band will perform at 10 a.m.
Dorothy’s Place will be providing concessions both days. Don Moody will be on hand selling his Boston Butts and pulled pork to take home and Cottage Cafe and Bakery will be selling snow cones.
“We hope families find it educational and fun,” continued the Forbesses. “We love these beautiful animals and are excited to be able to share them!”
The farm will be open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 and children 12 and under get in free.
Arella Farm is located at 4600 Lamar Road. From Ashland go north on MS 5 then take a left onto Lamar Road. Coming from U.S. 72 in Lamar, turn south on MS 7 then left onto Lamar Road and keep right after crossing the railroad track. The farm is located about half way down Lamar Road.