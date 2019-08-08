Ashland High School English teacher, Sandy Childs-Jones, has been chosen to serve on the Mississippi Teacher Council by State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright. The purpose of the council is to hear directly from teachers on a regular basis, regarding any and all issues facing them. Childs-Jones’ roles will be to provide feedback to the state superintendent on the initiatives of The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE). Steve Bostick, Benton County Schools Superintendent, said he is proud of to have an educator from the Benton County School District representing and working hard for its students and teachers.