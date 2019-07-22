TRAFFIC ADVISORY: State Route 370 closure in Benton County
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 
State Route 370 closure in Benton County
WHO:          The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).   
WHAT:        Temporary highway closure. Stay updated with live travel information at MDOTtraffic.com or download the MDOT Traffic mobile app..
WHEN:        Beginning Thursday, July 25, at 8am.
WHERE:     State Route 370 in Ashland in Benton County.
WHY:           On Thursday, July 22, drainage work will require State Route 370 to be closed east of Walnut Street in Benton County. The work is scheduled to begin at 8am and is expected to be completed in one day. Motorists should find an alternate route.

Advance warning signs will be in place. Motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers. Learn how to navigate a highway work zone safely, as well as other safe driving tips at GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus