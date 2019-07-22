TRAFFIC ADVISORY: State Route 370 closure in Benton County
Tags
dpannell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
-
78°
Light Rain
-
Ripley, MS (38663)
Today
Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: July 22, 2019 @ 4:40 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Latest News
- TRAFFIC ADVISORY: State Route 370 closure in Benton County
- Sharp shooting Tipler earns invite to JucoReport Preseason Showcase
- Saturday wreck yields DUI charge for Hickory Flat coach
- Holly Springs man dies in MS 4 crash Thursday
- Historical marker placed at old Benton County courthouse
- Benton County native Dwight L. Harris reelected to Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police Board of Directors
- Marjorie Jimmerson retires from Benton County
- Photo Gallery: Snowlake 4th of July Celebration
Most Popular
Articles
- Holly Springs man dies in MS 4 crash Thursday
- Marjorie Jimmerson retires from Benton County
- Benton County native Dwight L. Harris reelected to Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police Board of Directors
- Historical marker placed at old Benton County courthouse
- Sharp shooting Tipler earns invite to JucoReport Preseason Showcase
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.