All Girl Scout Saturday events are free and open to the public. Additional areas may offer Girl Scout sign-up events on different dates and can be found atwww.girlscoutshs.org/saturday. Girl Scouts Heart of the South is always in need of new volunteers in a variety of roles, with various time commitments. Find out how you can be a part of Girl Scouts by attending one of our Girl Scout sign-up events, emailing us at info@girlscoutshs.org or visiting our website at www.girlscoutshs.org/volunteer.
North MS – Girl Scouts Heart of the South has declared three Saturdays in August to be Girl Scout Saturday! Girl Scouts are planning events around north Mississippi on Saturdays from Aug. 10 – 31, 2019 to introduce girls and their families to the fun and adventure of Girl Scouting!
Girl Scouts are always planning their next adventure and there are so many ways to have fun! Maybe it’s something artistic, a new experiment, STEM activities or helping others in their community. Girl Scout Saturday is a day created for girls to learn about all the exciting and fun activities girls can do when they join Girl Scouts.
The following Girl Scout Saturday event is planned for Ripley: Saturday, Aug. 17 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 202 E. Pine Street, Ripley. Meet local Girl Scouts and Troop Leaders for all grade levels, get information, ask questions, enjoy ice cream, register on the spot if you choose.
The mission of Girl Scouting is to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts Heart of the South encompasses 59 counties in east Arkansas, north Mississippi and west Tennessee. The headquarters are located in Memphis, TN and regional leadership centers are located in Jackson, TN, Tupelo, MS.. To find out more, visit them online at www.girlscoutshs.org.
