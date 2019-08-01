BENTON COUNTY – The Institute of Community Services, Inc. (ICS), which runs Ashland and Hickory Flat Head Starts, recently held class training for staff in education with directed by Jennifer Reed. Reed has eight years of experience conducting Head Start/Early Head Start Reviews in CLASS (Classroom Assessment Scoring System) Early Childhood Development and a Professional Grant Reader for the (OHS) Office of Head Start and other governmental agencies. She is an Early Childhood industry expert with more than 15 years of successful experience in full life cycle training, teaching, monitoring, consulting, recruiting and business development.
According to the ICS training director Dr. Mary Cathey, Reed comes highly trained in her field. Reed has proven ability to fostering relationships with programs along with child care centers and other state and federal organizations with positive business opportunities.
Reed states that she is most fulfilled when helping programs grow professional. Her vision and ability to nurture relationships leads to long-term solutions and success. Reed began her career as a home visitor and conducting training for child care centers. She grew into a lead teacher and later as a center director within four years.
Reed has subsequently consulted with Head Starts in South Carolina, Mississippi, New Jersey and Florida in the areas of CLASS, school readiness, educational management, strategic plans, and documentation preparation.