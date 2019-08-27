WALNUT – An Ashland man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in Walnut late last week.
Tippah County Sheriff's Department Investigator Jeremy Rainey said that Walnut Police Department arrested Jim "Jaybird" Raines III, 30, of Ashland during a traffic stop at the Blue Sky convenience store on Friday, Aug. 23. Raines is charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, and had warrants on speeding, a seat belt violation and no tag. Raines was on probation at the time of his arrest.
He is currently being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $5,000 Circuit Court bond and $501.75 Justice cash bond. He also has a hold on him for Lee County and the Mississippi Department of Corrections.