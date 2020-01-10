LAMAR • An Ashland man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 72 in Benton County around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, it appears a Dodge truck driven by Kevin Brown of Williston, Tennessee was traveling northbound on MS 7 and attempted to turn onto U.S. 72 when it collided with a westbound Dodge Sonoma driven by David Fields of Ashland.
Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby said the Dodge was hit on the front passenger's side and the GMC was hit on the front driver's side.
Goolsby said Fields was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. His condition is unknown at this time. Brown was uninjured.