ASHLAND • The 2019 Benton County Fair is coming up next week. It will be Thursday, Sept. 5 through Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Benton County Agricenter.
Thursday will begin with exhibit registration, which will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Judging will take place at 1 p.m. The Fairest of the Fair contest will be at 7 p.m. that night.
Anyone can submit exhibits, with different categories for Youth and Adult. Divisions include needlecraft, general crafts, culinary, horticulture and arts, among many others. The exhibits need to be brought Thursday between 10 a.m. and noon, and must remain until Saturday, when they can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be cash prizes and ribbons in each category.
Friday, Sept. 6, is School Day, which means that wrist bands are half-price. The fair will open at 9 a.m. Activities include the Pig Scramble at 6 p.m. and the Ranch Rodeo at 7 p.m.
Saturday begins at 10 a.m., as the Youth Rodeo starts the day. In the afternoon, the Archery Competition will be at 4 p.m. The Pony Pulling, Barrel Racing, and Team Roping will all be at 6 p.m. During intermission, there will be a Cheerleader Dance Off, as well as a drawing for $100 – you must have your gate ticket to win.
Gate admission per person each night is: Thursday, $3; Friday, $5; and Saturday, $5. Children five and under admitted for free.
Daily wristbands are $20 each.
For more information, contact the Benton County Extension Service at 662-224-6330.