ASHLAND • Benton County is among several Mississippi counties to issue a county-wide burn ban.
County Fire Coordinator Randy Hobson said that the supervisors issued the burn ban on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and it will continue until Wednesday, Oct. 30. There are no exceptions to the ban.
If drought conditions are resolved before Oct. 30 the ban could be lifted.
“The burn ban will help protect the property of our citizens and the health and safety of our firefighters,” said Hobson
While the burn ban is in place, outdoor burning of all kinds is prohibited. Violation of a burn ban is a misdemeanor. Violators may be fined between $100 and $500.
Extremely dry conditions in the area have led to the bans being put into place. Even a carefully controlled burn can be quickly blown out of control due to current conditions, Hobson said.