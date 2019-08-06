ASHLAND – The primary election for county and state offices was held on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Of Benton County's 6217 voters, 3,215 or 51.71% cast a ballot Tuesday.

All local candidate ran on the Democrat ticket. With 5 of 5 precinct reporting and absentee ballots counted the following is the unofficial results of those races:

Sheriff

Robby Goolsby 498 16.46%

John Lane Hobson 1175 38.83%

Mark Massengill 415 13.71%

Pete Samples 496 16.39%

Hazel Brown Traylor 439 14.51%

Write-in Votes 3 0.10%

Chancery Clerk

Marlene McKenzie 2508 99.60%

Write-in Votes 10 0.40%

Tax Assessor/Collector:

Randy Hobson 933 32.09%

Shannon Wilburn 1972 67.84%

Write-in Votes 2 0.07%

Circuit Clerk:

Kathy M. Graves 2237 76.35%

Wyhem R. Patterson 688 23.48%

Write-in Votes 5 0.17%

Justice Court Judge, North Half:

Brody Childers 1202 99.09%

Write-in Votes 11 0.91%

Justice Court Judge, South Half:

Gary McBride 1383 99.78%

Write-in Votes 3 0.22%

Constable, North Half:

Tracy Hampton 250 17.59%

Joe 'J' Medeiros 220 15.48%

Early H. Smith 117 8.23%

James Williams 834 58.69%

Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

Constable, South Half

Clark McCallum 442 30.05%

Joshua 'Shane' Ward 1027 69.82%

Write-in Votes 2 0.14%

District 1 Supervisor

Shane Brooks 181 30.68%

Chris Shoup 408 69.15%

Write-in Votes 1 0.17%

District 2 Supervisor

Mario Bean 260 44.07%

James 'Bubba'Griffin 328 55.59%

Write-in Votes 2 0.34%

District 3 Supervisor

James Lowry 530 98.88%

Write-in Votes 6 1.12%

District 4 Supervisor:

Tommy Fortner 430 98.85%

Write-in Votes 5 1.15%

District 5 Supervisor

Lonnie T. Cook 254 36.03%

R. 'Taterbug' Pipkin 451 63.97%

Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

Coronor

J.'Michael' Alberson 350 12.07%

Larry Hobson 1040 35.86%

Will Moore 571 19.69%

Daniel Phillips 108 3.72%

L. Scruggs Reaves 830 28.62%

Write-in Votes 1 0.03%

See Benton County Electon results for state election at http://bentoncountyms.gov/results.php.

