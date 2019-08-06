ASHLAND – The primary election for county and state offices was held on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Of Benton County's 6217 voters, 3,215 or 51.71% cast a ballot Tuesday.
All local candidate ran on the Democrat ticket. With 5 of 5 precinct reporting and absentee ballots counted the following is the unofficial results of those races:
Sheriff
Robby Goolsby 498 16.46%
John Lane Hobson 1175 38.83%
Mark Massengill 415 13.71%
Pete Samples 496 16.39%
Hazel Brown Traylor 439 14.51%
Write-in Votes 3 0.10%
Chancery Clerk
Marlene McKenzie 2508 99.60%
Write-in Votes 10 0.40%
Tax Assessor/Collector:
Randy Hobson 933 32.09%
Shannon Wilburn 1972 67.84%
Write-in Votes 2 0.07%
Circuit Clerk:
Kathy M. Graves 2237 76.35%
Wyhem R. Patterson 688 23.48%
Write-in Votes 5 0.17%
Justice Court Judge, North Half:
Brody Childers 1202 99.09%
Write-in Votes 11 0.91%
Justice Court Judge, South Half:
Gary McBride 1383 99.78%
Write-in Votes 3 0.22%
Constable, North Half:
Tracy Hampton 250 17.59%
Joe 'J' Medeiros 220 15.48%
Early H. Smith 117 8.23%
James Williams 834 58.69%
Write-in Votes 0 0.00%
Constable, South Half
Clark McCallum 442 30.05%
Joshua 'Shane' Ward 1027 69.82%
Write-in Votes 2 0.14%
District 1 Supervisor
Shane Brooks 181 30.68%
Chris Shoup 408 69.15%
Write-in Votes 1 0.17%
District 2 Supervisor
Mario Bean 260 44.07%
James 'Bubba'Griffin 328 55.59%
Write-in Votes 2 0.34%
District 3 Supervisor
James Lowry 530 98.88%
Write-in Votes 6 1.12%
District 4 Supervisor:
Tommy Fortner 430 98.85%
Write-in Votes 5 1.15%
District 5 Supervisor
Lonnie T. Cook 254 36.03%
R. 'Taterbug' Pipkin 451 63.97%
Write-in Votes 0 0.00%
Coronor
J.'Michael' Alberson 350 12.07%
Larry Hobson 1040 35.86%
Will Moore 571 19.69%
Daniel Phillips 108 3.72%
L. Scruggs Reaves 830 28.62%
Write-in Votes 1 0.03%
See Benton County Electon results for state election at http://bentoncountyms.gov/results.php.