BENTON COUNTY - City, county, state and federal offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 for Thanksgiving Day.
The following will be closed in Benton County on Thursday as well as Friday, Nov. 29: Benton County Courthouse, Ashland Town Hall, Snow Lake Town Hall, Hickory Flat Town Hall, Bond Memorial Library, Hickory Flat Library, North Mississippi Primary Healthcare, and United Community Action.
The Mississippi State University Extension and Hickory Flat Clinic's offices will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and will also be closed on Thursday and Friday as well.
Merchants and Farmers Bank and Regions Bank will be closed Thursday for the holiday.
All Benton County schools will be closed Monday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Nov. 29.
The Southern Advocate will be closed Thursday and Friday and will reopen on Monday.
The Benton County Sanitation Department will also be closed on Thursday. Garbage pick up for Fourth District and Town of Ashland will be on Friday, Nov. 29.