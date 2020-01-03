BENTON COUNTY • The two bodies that were found in Benton County on New Year's Day have been identified, according to Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby.
The victims have been identified as Shaun Whitfield, a while male in his mid 40s, and Suzanne Crawly, a white female in her late 30s. Both were from Sardis. Goolsby said they were either married or boyfriend and girlfriend.
The cause of their deaths is not being released at this time.
Whitfield and Crawly's bodies were found on Wednesday, Jan. 1 by some 20-year-olds riding four-wheelers in an area off Hebron Church Road. It is unsure how long the bodies had been there but Goolsby suspected a few weeks at least.
The investigation is an ongoing, joint effort between the Benton County Sheriff's Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Goolsby asks that anyone who has information related to the case to contact the Benton County Sheriff's Department at 662-224-8941.