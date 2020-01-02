ASHLAND • County officials will take the oath of office at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3 at the Benton County Courthouse.

Judge Robert Q. Whitwell will administer the oaths of office to all county officials.

The new and reelected officials are as follows.

Chancery Clerk, Marlene McKenzie

Circuit Clerk, Kathy Graves

Coroner, Larry Hobson

Constable Post 1, James Williams

Constable Post 2, Joshua "Shane" Ward

Justice Court Judge Post 1, Brody Childers

Justice Court Judge Post 2, Gary McBride

Sheriff, Robby Goolsby

District 1 Supervisor, Chris Shoup

District 2 Supervisor,  James "Bubba" Griffin

District 3 Supervisor, James Lowry

District 4 Supervisor, Tommy Fortner

District 5 Supervisor, Ricky "Taterbug" Pipkin

Tax Assessor/Collector, Shannon Wilburn

tina.campbell@journalinc.com

