ASHLAND • County officials will take the oath of office at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3 at the Benton County Courthouse.
Judge Robert Q. Whitwell will administer the oaths of office to all county officials.
The new and reelected officials are as follows.
Chancery Clerk, Marlene McKenzie
Circuit Clerk, Kathy Graves
Coroner, Larry Hobson
Constable Post 1, James Williams
Constable Post 2, Joshua "Shane" Ward
Justice Court Judge Post 1, Brody Childers
Justice Court Judge Post 2, Gary McBride
Sheriff, Robby Goolsby
District 1 Supervisor, Chris Shoup
District 2 Supervisor, James "Bubba" Griffin
District 3 Supervisor, James Lowry
District 4 Supervisor, Tommy Fortner
District 5 Supervisor, Ricky "Taterbug" Pipkin
Tax Assessor/Collector, Shannon Wilburn