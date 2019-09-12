BENTON COUNTY • Fire departments from three counties were dispatched to a fire that destroyed a home in Benton County Thursday morning.
According to Benton County Fire Marshal Randy Hobson, the fire occurred around 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 on Beck Springs Road. Abel’s Store Fire Department, Hickory Flat Fire Department, Potts Camp Fire Department, Gravestown Fire Department and Ashland Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived and they were unable to save the house.
Hobson said that no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.