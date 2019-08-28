ASHLAND • Only 37.12 percent of 6,231 registered voters in Benton County cast their vote in the Democrat and Republican primary runoff on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
In the local races, incumbent Larry Hobson beat out L. Scruggs Reaves in the Democratic runoff for coroner. Hobson does not have an opponent in November and will continue his post for four more years. Robby Goolsby took the Democrat nomination for sheriff over John Lane Hobson. Goolsby will face independent Bobby Dickerson in the sheriff's race in November.
Statewide in the Republican runoff, Tate Reeves will be the nominee for governer, Lynn Fitch snagged the Attorney General nomination and John Caldwell is the Transportation Commissioner nominee. In the State Senate District 3 race, Kathy L. Chism won the nomination.
Here is the breakdown on how Benton Countians voted
Coroner-Democrat
Larry Hobson 1,369
L. Scruggs Reaves 979
Sheriff-Democrat
Robby Goolsby 1,295
John Lane Hobson 1,099
Governor-Republican
Tate Reeves 83
Bill Waller Jr. 54
Attorney General-Republican
Lynn Fitch 73
Andy Taggart 51
Northern Transportation District-Republican
John Caldwell 81
Geoffrey O. Yoste 43
Senate District 3-Republican
Kathy L. Chism 82
Kevin Walls 42
The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5. For more information, call the Circuit Clerk's office at 224-6310.