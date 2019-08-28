ASHLAND • Only 37.12 percent of 6,231 registered voters in Benton County cast their vote in the Democrat and Republican primary runoff on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

In the local races, incumbent Larry Hobson beat out L. Scruggs Reaves in the Democratic runoff for coroner. Hobson does not have an opponent in November and will continue his post for four more years. Robby Goolsby took the Democrat nomination for sheriff over John Lane Hobson. Goolsby will face independent Bobby Dickerson in the sheriff's race in November.

Statewide in the Republican runoff, Tate Reeves will be the nominee for governer, Lynn Fitch snagged the Attorney General nomination and John Caldwell is the Transportation Commissioner nominee. In the State Senate District 3 race, Kathy L. Chism won the nomination.

Here is the breakdown on how Benton Countians voted

Coroner-Democrat

Larry Hobson 1,369

L. Scruggs Reaves 979

Sheriff-Democrat

Robby Goolsby 1,295

John Lane Hobson 1,099

Governor-Republican

Tate Reeves 83

Bill Waller Jr. 54

Attorney General-Republican

Lynn Fitch 73

Andy Taggart 51

Northern Transportation District-Republican

John Caldwell 81

Geoffrey O. Yoste 43

Senate District 3-Republican

Kathy L. Chism 82

Kevin Walls 42

The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5. For more information, call the Circuit Clerk's office at 224-6310.

