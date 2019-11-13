Hickory Flat Homecoming Court

Members of the Hickory Flat Attendance Center homecoming court are: front row, from left, sophomore maid, Malory Grace Roberts; junior maid, Rheagan Skelton; senior maid, Lizzy Williams; senior maid, Katie Conlee; senior maid, R'Daztiny Harris; senior maid, Chelsey Killough; senior maid, Mackenzie Ormon; junior maid, Ally Gresham and freshman maid, Paige McMullen: and back row, from left, Drew Wilson, Chris Smith, Logan Weeks, Jonah Baker, Wesley Green, Lane Gordon, Ayden Gossett and Logan King. Not pictured: Luke Elliott. The homecoming court will be presented at 5 p.m this Friday before the girls game begins against Houlka at 6 p.m.

 By Dillon Barnes Sports Writer

