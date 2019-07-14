BENTON COUNTY – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating a one vehicle accident in Benton County that claimed the life of a Holly Springs resident and injured two more.
Troopers responded to MS 4 West at approximately 6:56 p.m., Thursday, July 11. Upon arriving it appeared that Marquis Boga, 24, of Holly Springs, was passenger in a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer that left the roadway and collided with a tree.
Boga died at the scene from his injuries.
The driver was airlifted to The Med in Memphis in critical condition and another passenger was transported by ambulance with moderate injuries.
None of the occupants were wearing seat belts.