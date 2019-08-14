RIPLEY – The annual Benton County land tax sale is scheduled for later this month according to the Benton County Tax Collector’s office.
This year the sale will be held online instead of at the courthouse. This will allow bidders to access the auction from any device (phone, tablet or computer); purchase liens from the comfort of their home or office; access property tax roll data instantly; tracks activity and purchases in real-time; and enter max bids ahead of time to streamline the bidding process.
The online address for the sale is www.govease.com/auctions. Those wishing to bid must register with the site as well as send a check and copy of your W9 to the tax collectors office in order to qualify for bidding. This must be done prior to bidding.
Govease offers online training through their website.
For more information contact the tax collector’s office at 662-224-6315 or the GovEase support line at 769-208-5050.
The land tax sale will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.