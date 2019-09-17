BENTON COUNTY - Unofficial letter grade accountability results from the Mississippi Department of Education revealed that the Benton County School District received a C rating.
Ashland Elementary School fell a letter grade from an A to a B this year; Hickory Flat Attendance Center climbed two letter grades from a D to B rating; and Ashland Middle-High School maintains its F rating.
The 2018-2019 accountability results are based on an A-F scale that looks at state tests and student growth. High school ratings include graduation rates, participation and college and career readiness. Improvement by students who scored in the bottom 25 percent the previous year receive extra weight.
The accountability results will become official after Mississippi State Board of Education approval on Thursday.