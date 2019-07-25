ASHLAND - A graduate of the Class of 2019 from Hickory Flat Attendance Center, Maddie Pipkin was the recipient of the 2019 Kevin L. Simpson Memorial Scholarship, awarded each year to Benton County student by the Benton County Farm Bureau.
Simpson served as the president of the Benton County Farm Bureau Board of Directors before his fatal accident on March 7, 2015. Members of the Benton County Farm Bureau said that they were already looking into providing a scholarship opportunity to the students in Benton County before Simpson's passing but his unexpected death inspired them to do something in his honor.
Member Secretary Brandi Reese said, "Majoring in an agricultural field isn’t a requirement in order to be considered as a recipient. However we are very excited the 2019 scholarship has been awarded to Maddie. The mission of Farm Bureau is to create an environment in which Mississippi farmers, ranchers and Farm Bureau members can have a better life and make a better living. We know Maddie will help serve that mission and do great things for agriculture in her future."
Pipkin finished her senior year at Hickory Flat as the valedictorian. Pipkin also earned Star Student honors and served her senior class as president. Pipkin participated in several sports as well, including volleyball, cross country and fast-pitch softball. She is currently enrolled in the Mississippi State University Early Entry Veterinary Program and plans to major in Animal and Dairy Science. Maddy is the daughter of Rick and Bethany Pipkin of Hickory Flat and the granddaughter of Ricky and Clare Pipkin and Dennis and Sandra Kilburn of Hickory Flat.