BENTON COUNTY • A small plane crashed on the side of Interstate-22 in Benton County Tuesday night near the Benton and Marshall County lines, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
MHP spokesman Corp. Jason Roe said that troopers received calls that a plane had crashed on the interstate around 9:30 - 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. Upon arriving at the scene, they found that the plane had actually crashed on the side of the interstate, on the shoulder of the westbound lanes. Roe said no lanes of traffic were blocked due to the quick actions of first responders.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane is a single-engine Cessna 172L built in 1971 and registered to Roderick Douglas Woods Jr., 60, of Collierville, Tennessee.
WREG reported Woods was flying from Tupelo to Collierville when he experienced engine trouble and was forced to land.
Officials say the pilot was the only occupant of the plane. He was alert and talking to first responders before being carried by ambulance to a Collierville hospital. He suffered broken ribs, a broken nose and bruise, WREG said.
Roe said the Federal Aviation Administration was notified and are expected to arrive on the scene Wednesday to begin their investigation.