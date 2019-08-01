ASHLAND – The primary election for county and state offices will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
A primary election is the process of nominating candidates who are seeking election to office. Winners of primaries in the two-party political system (Democrat and Republican) are elected as nominees, and they will face each other in the following general election in November. Independent candidates only appear on the general election ballot.
“This is confusing for some people, and it is really important they understand how the primaries work before heading to the polls,” said Benton County Circuit Clerk Kathy Graves. “We want everyone to understand how primaries work. If they don’t, they can give us a call at the Circuit Clerk’s Office and we’ll be happy to explain it to them.”
On Tuesday, voters must declare a party (Democrat or Republican) and they will be given the ballot for that party. If a voter receives a Republican ballot, they will only be able to vote for Republican candidates. If a voter receives a Democrat ballot, they will only be able to vote for Democrat candidates. Voters should know the party affiliation of the candidates they wish to vote for before heading to the polls. All local Benton County candidates are on the Democrat ballot. See page 12A for a sample ballot for both parties.
The following is a list of local candidates who have qualified for the Aug. 6 primary.
On the Democrat ticket:
For Sheriff: Mark Massengill, Robby Goolsby, Pete Samples, John Lane Hobson, and Hazel Brown Traylor.
For Chancery Clerk: Marlene McKenzie (i).
For Tax Assessor/Collector: Shannon Wilburn (i) and Randy Hobson.
For Circuit Clerk: Kathy Graves (i) and Wyhem Patterson.
For Justice Court Judge, North Half: Brody Childers (i).
For Justice Court Judge, South Half: Gary McBride (i).
For Constable, North Half: James Williams (i), Joe “J” Mederios, Early H. Smith and Tracy Hampton.
For Constable, South Half: Clark McCallum and Shane Ward.
For District 1 Supervisor: Chris Shoup (i), Shane Brooks, and Johnny Murdock.
For District 2 Supervisor: James Bubba Griffin (i) and Mario Bean.
For District 3 Supervisor: James Lowry (i).
For District 4 Supervisor: Tommy Fortner (i).
For District 5 Supervisor: Ricky “Tater Bug” Pipkin (i) and Lonnie Cook.
For Coroner: Larry Hobson (i), Daniel Phillips, Will Moore, James “Michael” Alberson and LaQuita Scruggs Reaves.
If a run-off occurs following the primary election, voter must vote the same party ballot they voted in the Aug. 6 primary. If a voter does not vote in Aug. 6 primary, they can vote either party during run-off. The runoff election is scheduled for Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Check with southern-advocate.com for election night results as they come in.