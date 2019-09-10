Benton County • A school bus has been involved in an accident this morning on U.S. 72 in Benton County.
The school bus driver is dead and several children have been injured. The driver has been identified as Chester Cole who was in his 60s. Benton County School Superintendent Steve Bostick said that Cole was a trusted driver who had driven the bus for about five years.
The accident occurred in the west bound lanes of U.S. 72 near Whippoorwill Road and traffic was backed up to Hopewell Road at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Details are unclear on what caused the accident, but the bus ran off the road and overturned during the crash. No other vehicles were involved.
"It looked like the driver veered off the road and possibly had a heart attack," said Bostick.
Medical helicopters and four or five ambulances were called to the scene to help the injured, according to Benton County Coroner Larry Hobson. Three children were airlifted to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis. Two or three others were taken by ambulance to Methodist Olive Branch. One child was treated and released at the scene.
The bus was en route to Ashland schools at the time of the accident. There were seven children, ages 7-13, on board the bus according to Bostick.
"We are so sad that this has happened," said Bostick. "We do our best to provide safety for our children and drivers. My heart goes out the families of the driver and children."
Bostick said he was headed to the hospital to check on the injured students.
Check back with the Southern Advocate for details as they are released.