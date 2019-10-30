ASHLAND • The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica Wall and Mobile Education Center will be in Benton County early next year.
The replica wall is scheduled to be in Ashland from Thursday, March 12 – Sunday, March 15, 2020. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) announced that Ashland would be included on the The Wall That Heals 2020 tour on Thursday, Oct. 30.
The Wall That Heals will visit 35 communities in 2020. This year over 300,000 people visited The Wall. The next closest location to our area on the 2020 tour will be Cabot, Arkansas in next November.
The exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile education center. The traveling exhibit is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point and honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War. The Wall consists of 58,276 names of servicemen and women who died in Vietnam.
VVMF received 116 applications to host The Wall for 2020. The Wall That Heals mobile exhibit is a replica of The Wall in Washington, D.C. and gives veterans and their family the chance to experience The Wall without traveling to our nation's capitol.
“Hosting the exhibit provides the opportunity to honor and remember those who have served and sacrificed and offers an educational experience for visitors on the impact of the Vietnam War on America,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF.
Next year is the 25th season for The Wall That Heals.