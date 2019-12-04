BENTON COUNTY • A woman has died due to injuries resulting from a two-vehicle crash on MS 370 Tuesday morning, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
CPL Jason Roe said that the crash occurred at 6:17 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3 in Benton County between Ashland and Falkner.
Mallory Krag, 32, of Collierville, Tennessee, died at the scene.
Roe said that Krag's car crossed into the westbound lane of MS 370 and collided head on with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee in critical condition.
There were no other passengers in the vehicles.