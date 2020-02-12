Ripley, MS (38663)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.