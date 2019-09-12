BLUE MOUNTAIN - It is only right that the host school of a cross country meet have a runner end the day as the winner. In last Saturday's Hickory Flat Invitational on the campus of Blue Mountain College, Hickory Flat's Wesley Green took home the top honors in the 1A-3A boys competition with his time of 18:55.22.
Green's first place finish highlighted a fifth place team finish for the Rebels. Hickory Flat boys accumulated 97 points, trailing first place Senatobia, second place Walnut, third place Westminster Academy and Kossuth.
Alex Tatum also had a really good day on the trails. The sophomore runner came in seventh place with his time of 19:33.81. Logan King landed in 22nd place with his time of 21:57.25, Ayden Gossett finished 36th with a time of 23:16.62 and Peyton Owen finished 51st with a time of 25:32.22.
In the girls 1A-3A race, Hickory Flat eighth grader Morgan Green crossed the line at 22:50.58, good enough for a third place finish out of 70 runners.
As a team, the Lady Rebels had 99 points for a fourth place finish. Kossuth took home the first place prize followed by Senatobia in second place and Hutchison School in third.
Madison Weeks finished in 18th with her time of 26:02.60, Kylie Gray ran a time of 26:20.88 for 21st, Ally Gresham crossed at 28:21.32 for 28th and Abby Tatum rounded out their score in 38th place with a time of 30:38.78.
Hickory Flat returns to the trails on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Saltillo Invitational.