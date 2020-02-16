ASHLAND • R'Daztiny Harris and Abby Tatum combined offensively to lead Hickory Flat to the 42-25 win over Ashland in the Division 3-1A Tournament championship.
Tatum sparked the Lady Rebels during the first half as she scored 13 of the 25 points for Hickory Flat. She hit three 3-pointers during the first quarter and added two field goals in the second quarter.
Ashland had taken a narrow lead at 7-5 when Tatum kicked her perimeter game into gear. She hit three consecutive threes to Hickory Flat the lead at 14-9 when the quarter ended.
Harris dominated the second half scoring as she hit for 15 of the 17 points that Hickory Flat put up on the scoreboard.
Harris was the leading scorer in the contest with 21 while Tatum finished with 13. Ashland was led by Cherica Cheairs and Jenevia Williams with six points apiece.