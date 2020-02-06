ASHLAND • Hickory Flat's R'Daztiny Harris put on a performance to remember in last Thursday's game against Ashland.
Harris totaled 36 points while grabbing 20 rebounds in the 60-41 win over their in-county Div. 3-1A rival Lady Blue Devils.
Harris scored six points in the opening quarter while the Ashland offense struggled to find their footing. The Lady Rebels used a 7-0 run to take a 11-5 lead into the second.
A layup and a 3-pointer from Ashland's Aaliyah Harper had the Lady Blue Devils back within five early on in the second. Later in the second, Hickory Flat extended their lead with an 8-0 run on two baskets apiece from Harris and freshman Abby Tatum to build a 13-point lead with 1:39 remaining. Ashland closed the second quarter on a small 6-2 run to cut the deficit back to single digits at the break, 28-19.
Early in the third, a Sylena Smith 3-pointer and a layup from Cherica Cheairs off a steal had the Lady Blue Devils within five with 6:00 to go. But as Ashland inched closer, Harris exploded with 10 of the next 12 points for the Lady Rebels as they held a 43-29 lead at the end of the third.
Up 11 midway through the fourth, Hickory used an 8-0 run capped by a layup from freshman Madison Weeks to build their largest lead of the game at 19, putting the game out of reach.
Harris was the lone Lady Rebel in double figures. Weeks finished with eight points followed by six points from Tatum. For Ashland, Smith led the way with 11 points, including three makes from three-point range. Cheairs added 10 points.
The Lady Rebels hosted Vardaman last Friday, losing 53-46 to drop their overall record to 23-3. Ashland took down Coldwater last Friday 66-16 to improve to 6-16 on the season.